MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSSMY traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,191. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 9.57 and a 12-month high of 17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is 11.65 and its 200-day moving average is 11.71.

Get MISUMI Group alerts:

About MISUMI Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.