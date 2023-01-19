Mirova US LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirova US LLC decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $149,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,673,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,057.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $881.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

