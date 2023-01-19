Mirova US LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova US LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $64,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.01. 21,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,841. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

