MinePlex (PLEX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.24 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.42 or 0.29935568 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,161,191 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.