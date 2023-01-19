Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

HIE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

