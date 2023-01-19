Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
HIE opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.