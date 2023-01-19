MiL.k Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $66.97 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,241,270 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

