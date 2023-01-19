Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 63,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 65,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 49,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.