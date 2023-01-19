Midas 1-Day Volume Hits $1,030.23 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,030.23 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Midas has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00426477 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,221.42 or 0.29935568 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00770179 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.41705108 USD and is down -17.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $922.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.