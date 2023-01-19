Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

