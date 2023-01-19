Michael J. Labarre Sells 10,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 1,803,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,665. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
