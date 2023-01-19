M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 2,148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.7 days.

M&G Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGPUF remained flat at $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.37.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

