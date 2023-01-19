Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,539.65. 81,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,459.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,311.39. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

