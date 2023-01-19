Metis (MTS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metis (MTS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Metis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $171,274.44 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metis has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metis Token Profile

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

