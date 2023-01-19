Metawar (METAWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.82

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Metawar has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $161.59 million and $3.82 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00081131 USD and is down -12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

