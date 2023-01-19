Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 62,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,138. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

