MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MediaCo Stock Down 10.1 %

MediaCo stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 27,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at MediaCo

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

In related news, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $46,685.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 520,476 shares in the company, valued at $661,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MediaCo news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 81,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $93,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $46,685.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,256 shares of company stock worth $181,668.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

