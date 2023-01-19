MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MediaCo Stock Down 10.1 %
MediaCo stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 27,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MediaCo stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) by 1,707.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of MediaCo worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
