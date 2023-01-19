Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.32 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $74.32 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00429422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.93 or 0.30142273 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00766152 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,514,773 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

