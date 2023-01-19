Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 885 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.