Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $277.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

