Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

FDX stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Cowen decreased their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

