Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $140.41 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

