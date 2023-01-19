Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,154,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,854,000 after purchasing an additional 622,763 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

