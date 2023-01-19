Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $68.96.

