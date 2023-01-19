Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 5,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $233.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

