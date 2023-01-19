Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACM opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

