McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after purchasing an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.23.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.9 %

MCD stock opened at $266.04 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

