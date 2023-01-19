MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Trading Down 9.4%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$0.52 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

