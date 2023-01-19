Matthew Coulson Sells 2,557 Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Stock

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) insider Matthew Coulson sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.42), for a total value of £21,836.78 ($26,646.47).

LON MPE opened at GBX 850 ($10.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. M.P. Evans Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 759.70 ($9.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($13.30). The company has a market cap of £460.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 843.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 830.92.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

