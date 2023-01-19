Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,704,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,393,000 after buying an additional 416,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

