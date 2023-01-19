Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.44

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.44 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 44.10 ($0.54). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 40.18 ($0.49), with a volume of 1,508,798 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 54 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 44.40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Marston’s Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.45. The company has a market capitalization of £268.56 million and a PE ratio of 194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

