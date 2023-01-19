Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.57.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

