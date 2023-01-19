Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

