Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MRRTY stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Marfrig Global Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marfrig Global Foods

Several research firms have issued reports on MRRTY. Citigroup upgraded Marfrig Global Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

