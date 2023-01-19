Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 215,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 84,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.