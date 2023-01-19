Maple Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Maple has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $721,922.28 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00026765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.56 or 0.29967484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00774784 BTC.

About Maple

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.