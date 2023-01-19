Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.16 on Monday. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

