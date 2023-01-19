Maker (MKR) Price Tops $650.63 on Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Maker has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $636.07 million and $31.35 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $650.63 or 0.03133630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

