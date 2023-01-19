MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

