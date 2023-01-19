MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Market Capitalization Hits $62.40 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $62.40 million and $18,092.42 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

