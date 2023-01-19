MaidSafeCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,706.33 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $62.75 million and $17,706.33 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00429846 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.70 or 0.30171991 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00762865 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

