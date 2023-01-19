Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 2,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.
