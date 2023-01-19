Maiar DEX Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $50.80 million and approximately $61,120.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00039174 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018201 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00230594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001714 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $119,459.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

