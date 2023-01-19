Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.43. 1,089,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$14.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.61.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

