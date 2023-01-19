Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 7.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 7.57 and last traded at 7.58. 265,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,900,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 22.29.

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 232.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

