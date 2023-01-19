LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $199.89

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.89 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.32). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 193.30 ($2.36), with a volume of 2,631,138 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.75) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.87) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 230 ($2.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £573,000 ($699,206.83).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

