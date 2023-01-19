Locus Chain Price Reaches $0.0817 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $130.31 million and approximately $838,490.24 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

