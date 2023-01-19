Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $132.11 million and $796,196.88 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

