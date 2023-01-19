Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.