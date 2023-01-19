Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 36,700 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

