Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

